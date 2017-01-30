Valmet: Four Valmet supplied tissue lines started up within three months at Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Four Valmet supplied tissue lines has been successfully started up at Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing's Chongqing mill in China within three months. The new lines, which are designed for production of high quality tissue products with low energy consumption, were all producing sellable paper from the very start.

Previously Valmet has installed an Advantage DCT 200 tissue line at the same mill in 2015. All five machines are equipped with advanced tissue technology to reach high quality with lowest possible energy consumption.

"The new lines bring a welcome contribution of 240.000 tons of new capacity to our production of consumer products. They will fulfill our requirements for new capacity. The Valmet Advantage DCT Technology's capability to produce high quality tissue with low energy consumption will also support our targets of environmental efficiency and providing high quality tissue products on the market" says Raymond Lee, Chairman, Lee & Man Paper.

"To start-up four machines in three months was a big challenge and is a record hard to beat. Thanks to the well proven technology, great team work and hard effort from everyone involved the machines started up efficiently and even ahead of schedule," says Svenerik Olsson, Director China Tissue, Valmet.

Lee & Man tissue line start-up team

Technical information

Valmet's scope of delivery comprised four complete tissue production lines featuring stock preparation systems and Advantage DCT 200HS tissue machines. The machines are equipped with OptiFlo headboxes and cast alloy Yankee cylinders. They are also featured with the well proven Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, steam heated AirCap hood, WetDust dust system and a SoftReel P reel. Stock preparation equipment, basic engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning were also included in the delivery. The delivery also included an automation package with Valmet DCS and QCS process control systems.

The new tissue machines have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,000 m/min. They will have an annual production of 60.000 tons each of toilet and facial tissue per year, using virgin wood pulp and bleached bamboo fiber as raw material.

About the customer Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Established in 1994, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd has grown from a small company into a leading paper and pulp manufacturer. The company's 6,500 employees are located at the company's five production sites in China. The company had a capacity of 7 million tons of container board, duplex board and tissue paper as well as 180,000 tons of pulp in 2014.

Svenerik Olsson, Director, China Tissue, tel. +86 10 6566 2568

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

