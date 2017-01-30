That, at least, is the plan of the front-running Western Australian Opposition Labor party, which has pledged $30 million towards a biomass plant and $30 million to develop a solar farm in the town, in its pitch to voters ahead of the forthcoming state election.

As part of a wider suite of tourism, transport and community funding initiatives, the WA Labor party has proposed developing renewable energy generation facilities in and around Collie. Around 200km south-east of Perth, Collie is home to a large chunk of the state's generation capacity.

WA state-owned utility Synergy operates the ageing, heavily polluting 1,094MW Muja power plant and the 340MW Collie plants near to the town, both of which feed coal-fired electricity into the SWIS network.

The coal is sourced from nearby mines. RenewEconomy understands that the average cost of generation at the sites is around $40/MWh.

Muja was opened in 1966 and includes the four 60 MW Muja A and B units, which the current WA state government attempted to recommission earlier this decade at a cost of almost $290 million. Facing spiraling costs, with the project forecast to cost $336 million by completion, the government then decided to mothball the A and B units.

The WA Labor Opposition is now proposing that biomass generation and large scale solar be developed in ...

