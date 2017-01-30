sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,428 Euro		+0,014
+3,38 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.01.2017 | 10:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:27 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):50,617
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.2762p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,013,885 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,013,885 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
135.515:20:47London Stock Exchange
990035.515:21:09London Stock Exchange
37335.515:21:09London Stock Exchange
342535.515:21:13London Stock Exchange
456535.515:21:13London Stock Exchange
102035.516:28:57London Stock Exchange
456035.516:28:57London Stock Exchange
391235.2512:55:19London Stock Exchange
383735.2514:31:50London Stock Exchange
765035.2514:53:50London Stock Exchange
42143508:15:16London Stock Exchange
320434.7512:04:42London Stock Exchange
106034.7512:05:00London Stock Exchange
289634.7512:09:30London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire