Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 50,617 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.2762p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,013,885 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,013,885 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1 35.5 15:20:47 London Stock Exchange 9900 35.5 15:21:09 London Stock Exchange 373 35.5 15:21:09 London Stock Exchange 3425 35.5 15:21:13 London Stock Exchange 4565 35.5 15:21:13 London Stock Exchange 1020 35.5 16:28:57 London Stock Exchange 4560 35.5 16:28:57 London Stock Exchange 3912 35.25 12:55:19 London Stock Exchange 3837 35.25 14:31:50 London Stock Exchange 7650 35.25 14:53:50 London Stock Exchange 4214 35 08:15:16 London Stock Exchange 3204 34.75 12:04:42 London Stock Exchange 1060 34.75 12:05:00 London Stock Exchange 2896 34.75 12:09:30 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-