Nasdaq: Nasdaq Corporate Solutions and Euroland IR Partner to Provide Enhanced Features for Investor Relations Websites



STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Corporate Solutions (http://business.nasdaq.com/intel/cs.html) announces its partnership with Euroland IR to offer investor relations (IR) professionals worldwide with enhanced features for their IR websites. The partnership was formalized in December 2016 and brings comprehensive stock quotes, interactive charting and other IR website modules to thousands of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients across EMEA, Asia and the Americas. This upgrade for clients is already underway and follows the release of Nasdaq's next generation IR website platform (http://ir.nasdaq.com/releasedetail.cfm?releaseid=994324) powered by Drupal 8 open source technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e024557-1d6b-4567-8dc5-86ff79c4a506 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e024557-1d6b-4567-8dc5-86ff79c4a506)

"Euroland is a demonstrated leader in mobile-friendly stock quotes and interactive charting functions and we are thrilled to bring the industry's best features to our IR website clients," said Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. "We are confident in the partnership and in our ability to ensure a seamless and improved IR website experience for our clients."

"Euroland IR is proud to partner with Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, who work constantly to enhance and improve their clients' IR communication on a worldwide basis," said Natalie Kahn, CEO of Euroland IR. "Together we will ensure that Nasdaq Corporate Solutions' clients experience the best possible service."

Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, a business line of Nasdaq, Inc. (http://business.nasdaq.com/) (Nasdaq:NDAQ), provides an integrated suite of market intelligence, communications, workflow and collaboration solutions for corporate executives and boards to nearly 18,000 corporate clients. The product suite comprises products that support investor relations, corporate communications and corporate governance functions. Nasdaq Corporate Solutions builds, hosts and maintains IR websites for more than 3,000 companies worldwide, including approximately 78 percent of the Nasdaq-100 Index and approximately 63 percent of the Fortune 500.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables clients to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,800 listed companies with a market value of $10.1 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition (http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/ambition?utm_source=cnbc&utm_campaign=ambition&utm_medium=tv) or business.nasdaq.com (http://business.nasdaq.com/).

NDAQG

Nasdaq Media Contact: Will Briganti (646) 441-5012 william.briganti@nasdaq.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nasdaq via Globenewswire

