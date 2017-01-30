GHP starts a new business in the field of sports medicine

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- By starting GHP Idrottscentrum, GHP is expanding its business in the field of sports medicine. The clinic has been started together with Per "Pliggen" Andersson, a general practitioner specialised in sports medicine. Per has a unique sporting perspective, having been active at the Olympic level as an athlete, trainer and doctor. The main areas of the business are the prevention of injuries and illness and performance development.

GHP Idrottscentrum treats medical issues using multidisciplinary procedures, where knowledge of sports medicine, nutrition, occupational physiology and psychology are combined to help individuals reduce the risk of injury and illness and to increase sporting and work-related performance. The business has its base in Östermalm in Stockholm and opened its doctors' offices in October 2016.

"Together with GHP, I have gained the tools necessary to give elite athletes the medical support needed to train and compete at the highest international level. Furthermore, our aim is that we will be able to use this knowledge to help high-performing individuals in other areas of society", says Per Andersson, CEO of GHP Idrottscentrum.

"This business is a new and exciting addition for GHP, which strengthens and broadens our offering within sports medicine. We look forward to developing the business together with its CEO, Per Andersson", says GHP's CEO Daniel Öhman.

GHP Idrottscentrum is not expected to have a significant impact on GHP's results for 2017.

30 January 2017

Gothenburg, Sweden

GHP Specialty Care AB (publ)

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Daniel Öhman, CEO, Tel: +46 708 55 37 07

Max van Eijk, Business Area Manager Stockholm, Tel: +46723 59 57 98

