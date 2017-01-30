

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Monday and the dollar came under pressure as investors digested lackluster U.S. GDP data as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.



Trump showed no sign of backing down and defended his controversial ban over the weekend as being 'not about religion' as a global backlash against his immigration curbs gathered strength.



The benchmark DAX was down 83 points or 0.70 percent at 11,731 in opening deals, with financials Allianz, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank losing 1-2 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen also fell 1-2 percent on concerns about Trump's threat to crack down on cross-border trade.



Sartorius lost 1 percent and Wirecard slid half a percent after unveiling their fiscal 2016 financial results.



