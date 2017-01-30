SyndicateRoom Sponsors Master Investor Show 2017

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Online investment platform, SyndicateRoom, which pioneered the investor-led model, is the latest company to partner with the UK's largest event for private investors. This year's Master Investor Show takes place at the Business Design Centre on Saturday 25th March. The CEOs and founders of 100 exhibiting companies will connect with an anticipated audience of 5,000 private investors. As well as exhibiting at the show, SyndicateRoom's Goncalo de Vasconcelos will deliver a keynote speech on the main-stage.

SyndicateRoom is renowned in financial services as a quality leader in equity investment. Of the funding proposals published on its website, 73% have been fully funded, compared to the 42% industry average - testament to SyndicateRoom's network of high calibre business angels and investors, which lead each of the funding rounds. Since its inception in 2013, the company has raised £64.8m from 86 companies.

SyndicateRoom will use the event sponsorship to reach an active delegate audience of private investors - many of whom are looking to expand their non-traditional investment portfolios. Swen Lorenz, CEO of Master Investor:

"Online investment has become popular, but successful investing is all about investing into quality companies. With its unique approach to only featuring fundraising pitches that already have the backing of a successful lead investor, SyndicateRoom has created the model that we are happy to put in front of our delegates."

SyndicateRoom will deliver two presentations, including a 30-minute keynote speech on the main-stage by founder and innovator, Goncalo de Vasconcelos. Jim Mellon, the self-made celebrity investor (net worth GBP 850m), who has already backed a company that raised funds through SyndicateRoom, will join Goncalo during the talk.

"The Master Investor Show is one of the most important events in any serious investor's calendar, particularly forthosehunting for growth in today's low-yield economic environment,"saidGoncalo de Vasconcelos, CEO and co-founder, SyndicateRoom. "SyndicateRoom provides its members with exclusive access to high-growth equity investment opportunities, which attendees will be looking for. We're looking forward to being a part of this prestigiousevent."

This year's Master Investor Show is the 15th anniversary of the UK's largest investment event. SyndicateRoom is the sixth sponsor confirmed. Fidelity International, Selftrade, Seven Investment Management, Northland Capital Partners Limited and London South East are also sponsoring the event.

To find out more about Master Investor Show 2017 visit: http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

About SyndicateRoom

SyndicateRoom is an online investment platform, encouraging transparency, fairness and access for all. By allowing members to co-invest alongside experienced investors in highly sophisticated opportunities, they get access to the same economic terms as the lead investors. This applies to opportunities across the entire funding journey, from early stage private companies to premium segment listings on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Lead investors and advisers include UK Business Angel of the Year Peter Cowley and super-angel Jonathan Milner.

SyndicateRoom is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. http://www.syndicateroom.com

