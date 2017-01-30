ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 30
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 27 January 2017 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,306.07p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,330.19p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.4%. There are currently 94,378,292 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|30 January 2017