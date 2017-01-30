ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 27 January 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 224.52p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 229.99p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.39p

The market value of investments was GBP359.4m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP107.6m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP251.8m.

Contact:

Gary Tait

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733