ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 30
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 27 January 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 224.52p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 229.99p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.39p
|The market value of investments was GBP359.4m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP107.6m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP251.8m.
|30 January 2017