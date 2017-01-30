VIENNA, AUSTRIA and MALTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 --DIMOCO Carrier Billing and EnergyBet today announced their partnership to provide the vast iGaming sector the same easy payment opportunity that many other digital entertainment industries already thrive on.

The partnership between EnergyBet, the award-winning sportsbook and casino operator, and DIMOCO, a leading payment institute for carrier billing, enables online gambling customers to tap into carrier billing to experience the easiest and most efficient mobile payment option. Players can use smart phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and connected TVs, securely identified via their carrier networks, to instantaneously participate in the iGaming experience.

Carrier billing offers an unmatched convenience and customer satisfaction compared to traditional payment methods, such as credit or debit cards. The result is a significant increase in customer retention and conversion rates for providers, such as EnergyBet. Leveraging DIMOCO's direct billing connectivity to the major telecoms networks, such as Vodafone, 02, EE and Three, EnergyBet will gain billing reach to more than 70m UK mobile numbers, in a market worth more than £4.6bn, according to the UK Gambling Commission.

Players are shifting to an increasingly mobile world, consuming a wide range of digital services, such as iGaming, on their mobile devices. The online gaming customer is not typically sitting at his laptop or PC, but rather walking down the road to place a bet at their local betting shop, while accessing their mobile device. This partnership provides users with a simple, hassle-free and quick payment option that everybody literally already holds in their hands.

Consumers are likely to be already familiar with the concept of carrier billing. It is one of the top three payment methods at Facebook, providing the recognition factor with a large swathe of any gambling operator's potential audience. This payment option brings significant opportunity to service providers, including EnergyBet, due to the direct connectivity to the billing platforms of the major telecoms networks.

"DIMOCO's extensive European presence and FinTech philosophy position the company at the forefront of mobile technology," said Marcin Sapinski, CEO of EnergyBet. "DIMOCO is the natural partner to further enhance EnergyBet's market position as the innovative and award-winning sportsbook."

"After two years of European-wide development, DIMOCO is officially activating carrier billing within the iGaming industry, with only the locally regulated iGaming operators having the opportunity to take advantage of this payment method," said Rafal Nowak, program director, iGaming at DIMOCO. "We selected 10 markets for initial tests with the most innovative iGaming operators and decided to kick-off our initiative in the homeland of online gambling -- the UK. With EnergyBet as our inaugural partner, this is the first time carrier billing will be integrated and activated with a serious international iGaming operator and licensed in multiple territories across Europe."

About DIMOCO

Launched in 2000, the Fintech Company DIMOCO is a European-wide regulated payment institute for carrier billing and holds a payment service act license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) since January 2016, as its license was passported to all 28 EU member states. As a trusted partner of local and global mobile networks, it enables almost 1 billion European subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and aggregators with their mobile devices, which are charged via the operators' billing system.

About EnergyBet

EnergyBet is the award-winning (SBC 'Rising Star in Sports Betting') sportsbook from the team behind the successful and well-respected EnergyCasino. Harnessing the power of the innovative BetConstruct odds feed, EnergyBet offers a comprehensive sportsbook, including everything from the full range of mainstream sports like English, European and American football, rugby, basketball, tennis, Formula 1, golf, and athletics to eSports like League of Legends and World of Tanks. EnergyBet runs several high-profile sports sponsorships, and is currently the official betting partner of Aston Villa Football Club, and the main shirt sponsor of Leyton Orient Football Club.

