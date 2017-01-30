One Million New Seats On International Direct Flights To Mexico In 2017

Boost in demand for travel to Mexico offers business growth opportunity for airline industry

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Mexico Tourism Board announced today that Mexico's global air connectivity continues to grow at a record pace, with airlines around the world adding new routes, additional flights on existing routes, and upgrading to the latest aircraft models with larger capacities in order to meet the impressive demand for travel to Mexico. As of January 2017, airline partners have announced the addition of more than 1,000,000 new seats scheduled in 2017 on international direct flights to Mexico from more than 20 countries.

"This expansion includes service to Mexico from many new international cities to multiple Mexico destinations, which is part of our strategy of international market diversification. We are delighted to see our airline industry partners continue to recognize this momentum and further expand their connectivity," remarked Lourdes Berho, CEO of the Mexico Tourism Board. She added, "While the 2016 Mexico tourism numbers are still being finalized, it's clear that we will have another record-setting year of industry-leading growth in terms of international visitors to Mexico."

Since 2013, Mexico's international tourism has grown at an annual average of 10%, double the global industry average. This performance, which includes growing from 24 million international tourists to Mexico in 2013 to an anticipated 35 million for 2016, has catapulted Mexico from the 15th (2013) to the 9th (2015) most visited country in the world, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Beyond Mexico's world-famous sun and beach offering, growth has come from the attractiveness of Mexico's many segments such as mega biodiversity, nature, gastronomy, luxury, high profile events like F1, cultural traditions like Day of the Dead, and the Weddings, romance, meetings and events industries.

New Routes from International Cities

Mexico's increasing global popularity is evident in the commitment from existing and new airline partners to establish routes from new international cities as well as expand the number of Mexican destinations they serve.

As of January 2017, these new routes include:

Aeromexico: Seoul Incheon to Mexico City , Amsterdam to Mexico City , Vancouver to Mexico City , Detroit to Monterrey , Detroit to Mexico City , Austin to Mexico City , and Calgary to Mexico City

, to , to , to , to , to , and to Air Canada Rouge: Vancouver to Cancun

to Air Transat: Vancouver to Los Cabos

to Alitalia: Rome to Mexico City

to All Nippon Airways (ANA): Tokyo Narita to Mexico City

American Airlines: Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta , Los Angeles to Cancun , Dallas to Merida , and Miami to Merida

to , to , to , and to Condor & Neckermann: Warsaw to Cancun

to Delta Airlines: Los Angeles to Los Cabos

to Edelweiss Air: Zurich to Cancun

to Finnair: Helsinki to Puerto Vallarta

to Interjet: Chicago to Mexico City , Las Vegas to Mexico City , Los Angeles to Guadalajara , Los Angeles to Cancun , Los Angeles to Mexico City , and Dallas to Mexico City

to , to , to , to , to , and to Southwest Airlines: Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta , Los Angeles to Los Cabos , Los Angeles to Cancun , Oakland to Puerto Vallarta , and Oakland to Los Cabos

to , to , to , to , and to Sunwing Airlines: Winnipeg to Mazatlan

to TUI Poland: Warsaw to Cancun

to United Airlines: Chicago to Mexico City

to Virgin America: Los Angeles to Los Cabos , Los Angeles to Cancun , and Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta

to , to , and to Viva Colombia : Medellin to Cancun

: to Volaris: New York JFK to Mexico City , Houston to Mexico City , Miami to Mexico City , Phoenix to Culiacan , Seattle to Guadalajara , Los Angeles to Durango , San Francisco to Mexico City , Miami to Guadalajara , Milwaukee to Guadalajara , Austin to Guadalajara , and Denver to Monterrey

Increased Frequency and Upgraded Aircraft

In addition to the newly established routes, more than 25 existing routes have confirmed additional frequency of flights or upgraded aircrafts, contributing to the additional capacity as well as overall improved traveler convenience and experience. For example, the recently unveiled Aeromexico 787-9 named Quetzalcoatl (Feathered Serpent) which will fly between Mexico City and London, Paris and Madrid in 2017 features improved cabin comforts, a business class menu designed world-renowned Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, and a 20 percent reduction in carbon emissions.Air France has also recently launched service to Mexico City and Cancun from Paris on its flagship A380, making it the first airline in the world to fly this aircraft to Mexico.

The Mexico Tourism Board's recently announced tourism industry strategy includes a focus on developing expanded products and personalized marketing campaigns that focus on areas including luxury, wedding's and romance, diving, mega bio diversity and nature, culture, gastronomy, high profile events, sports and adventure, as well as programs for audience segments such as millennials, LGBT and retirees.

In each of these areas, partnerships with key destinations as well as global travel operators will bring an ever-expanded portfolio of options to travelers of all types. Connectivity and industry partnerships are critical to Mexico's goal to appeal to a broader audience in new markets, globally. This all will help in achieving the new ambitious goal of reaching 50 million international visitors by 2021.

