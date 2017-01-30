3 CEE Region Ministers and US Ambassador to Croatia Confirmed for Central & Eastern European Gas Conference

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The following CEE Region Ministers & regulatory have confirmed their attendance at the Central & Eastern European Gas Conference:

Ante Cikotic, State Secretary for Energy, Croatia

Hristijan Delev - Deputy Minister of the Economy, Macedonia

Joseph Petric , Assistant Minister for European Affairs, Croatia

, Assistant Minister for European Affairs, Mrs. Zoltánné Farkas, Head of Gas Directorate, Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority

Mr. Zoltán Horváth, Head of Energy Supply Directorate, Ministry of National Development, Hungary

Ms. Sandra Luetic , Head of Division for Economic Multilateral Relations, Hungary

Also, Julieta Valls Noyes, U.S. Ambassador to Croatia is attending as part of a US Government delegation.

William Robson, Event Director for dmg events said: "From the Balkans all the way up to the Baltic Coast, security of supply through diversity of supply is the key issue. The CEE Gas Conference in Zagreb has been seized upon by government ministers and energy executives from across the region as an opportunity to forge the partnerships and market framework required to build a fully-functioning and interconnected CEE, fed by multiple external supply sources."

Janez KopaÄ - Secretary General of the Energy Community Secretariat - who will deliver a keynote speech summed up the requirements of the region:

"In the same way that the development of gas infrastructure has followed common supply sources, not making any distinctions between countries in CEE region." Mr Kopac said "Any future European gas market strategy must take into account EU member states and neighbouring countries on an equal footing if it's to deliver in terms of competition, market integration, network rules and security of supply objectives."

The Conference takes place in Zagreb, Croatia on 15 - 16 February, 2017 and will bring together all key stakeholders and public-private commercial market participants including Governments, Ministries, Regulators, Investors, Gas Consumers, Utilities, LNG Buyers, LNG and Gas suppliers, E&Ps, TSOs, EPCs and Financiers, the conference will provide an unrivalled platform for the strategic roadmap to a diverse and secure natural gas future for the region.

For more information on the Conference please visit http://www.theceegas.com.