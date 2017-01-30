Natural Food Colors Market to Reach $2.50 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalnatural food colors marketsize is expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing concerns regarding the health hazards associated with synthetic and natural identical colors is expected to drive the demand for the product over the next nine years.

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing penetration of the product in key application industries including beverages, and bakery & confectionery. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the stringent regulations passed for the synthetic colors leading to an increasing substitution.

High dependence on raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, coupled with substantial price fluctuations of the aforementioned products is expected to act as a major deterrent for the market growth. However, the rise in investments in research and development, to increase the production efficiency is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The industry is characterized by the presence of a large number of high volume manufacturers, with a majority of them integrated across product manufacturing to distribution stages of the value chain. In addition, the companies are involved in product distribution primarily through direct distribution as well as third party distribution channels in a bid to expand their market presence.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The use of the product in beverages accounted for over 27% of the global volume in 2015, on account of rising demand for nutritional beverages such as fruit juices, sports drinks, carbonated soft drinks, and alcoholic drinks.

Anthocyanin is expected to exhibit the highest growth, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2016 to 2025 on account of high substitution rate of the synthetic blues due to various health hazards associated

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 29% of the revenue market share by 2025, driven by the rapid development of food & beverage industry in the region. Growing demand for the product in developing economies of the region is likely to propel demand

Major players in the industry operate their business through an extensive product portfolio with a number of manufacturing and distribution facilities spread across the globe. In addition, the companies are involved in the development of advanced products with high stability in a bid to improve the share and increase the revenues

Grand View Research has segmented the global natural food colors market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Curcumin Carotenoids Anthocyanin Carmine Copper Chlorophyllin Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Dairy & Frozen Products Meat Products Oil & fat Fruits & vegetables Food

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

