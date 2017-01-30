Global Bioactive Wound Care Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Biological Wound Care, Moist Wound Care and Antimicrobial Wound Care
The global bioactive wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 7.5% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $4,825 million in 2016, $8,052 million in 2021, and $12,420 million in 2027.
Report Scope
•Global Bioactive Wound Care Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027
•Moist Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:
- Alginate Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.
•Biological Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:
- Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings
- Cell Based Therapy
- Others
This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
•Antimicrobial Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:
- Silver-Based
- Iodine-Based
- Chitosan-Based
- Others
This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.
• Bioactive Wound Care LeadingRegional Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringNorth America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Each region is further segmented into the submarkets of moist wound care, biological wound care and antimicrobial wound care.
• Bioactive Wound Careforecasts by countryfrom 2017-2027, covering:
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Israel
- South Africa
• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the bioactive wound care market.
List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report
3M
Acelity
Advanced BioHealing (ABH)
Anika Therapeutics
ArchiMed
Aspen Medical
Avista Capital Partners
Avita Medical
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)
Centres of Disease Control and Preventions
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec
Covalon
Covidien
Dr. Suwelack Skin & Health Care
European Wound Management Association (EWMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Forticell Bioscience
Genzyme
Healthpoint Biotherapeutics
Human BioScience
Innocoll
Integra Life Science
Kaken Pharmaceutical
KCI
Lescarden
LifeCell
Medline
Medtronic, plc
MiMedX
Mölnlycke
MundiPharma Medical Company
Nordic Capital Partners
Organogenesis
Osiris Therapeutics
Paul Hartmann AG
Promethean
Rochal Industries
Shire
Sinanen Zeomic
Smith & Nephew
Systagenix
Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH
World Health Organization (WHO)
Wound Management Technologies
