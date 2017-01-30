Global Bioactive Wound Care Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biological Wound Care, Moist Wound Care and Antimicrobial Wound Care

The global bioactive wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 7.5% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $4,825 million in 2016, $8,052 million in 2021, and $12,420 million in 2027.

Report Scope

•Global Bioactive Wound Care Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027

•Moist Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:

- Alginate Dressings

- Hydrocolloid Dressings

This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.

•Biological Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:

- Skin Substitutes

- Collagen Dressings

- Cell Based Therapy

- Others

This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.

•Antimicrobial Wound Care submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:

- Silver-Based

- Iodine-Based

- Chitosan-Based

- Others

This section also discusses the leading product as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.

• Bioactive Wound Care LeadingRegional Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringNorth America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Each region is further segmented into the submarkets of moist wound care, biological wound care and antimicrobial wound care.

• Bioactive Wound Careforecasts by countryfrom 2017-2027, covering:

- United States

- Canada

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Poland

- China

- South Korea

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Saudi Arabia

- Turkey

- Israel

- South Africa

• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the bioactive wound care market.

