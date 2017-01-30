

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years in January, as output and new orders grew substantially, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 57.3 in January from 56.3 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output climbed at the sharpest rate since March 2011. Similarly, rise in new orders was the most marked in almost six years, underpinned by steep expansion of new export work.



Panelists cited Germany, Eastern Europe and the US as sources of new business.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest in over five-and-a-half years. As a result, selling prices rose at the fastest pace since mid-2011.



Despite this, outlook remained strongly positive at the beginning of the year.



