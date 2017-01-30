HELSINKI, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion will implement the building systems at the new hospital in Kainuu in Finland: the value of the contract is EUR 45 million

Caverion has signed a Large Project contract with the Kainuu social and health care local government regional authority for the creation of building systems and internal data networks for the new hospital in Kainuu.

The area of the hospital project is 46,282 square metres gross, and the total projected cost is 153 million euros. Caverion's share of this is EUR 45 million. The contract is one of the largest project agreements that Caverion has ever undertaken.

Caverion will be responsible for design management and implementing all of the hospital's building systems. The Total Technical Solutions delivery includes the following technical disciplines: Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Cooling, Electricity, Information and Communications Technology, Security, Automation, and Heating and Sanitation. In addition to these, Caverion will also deliver chute systems for waste and laundry, and internal information systems in line with the Smart Hospital concept.

The construction phase is part of the joint and several liability alliance project, of which the partners are, in addition to Kainuu social and health care services, Caverion, Skanska and Sweco. Construction begins in February 2017 and is scheduled for completion in autumn 2021. The distinctive features of the project are the high security and non-disturbance demands, since the worksite is situated within the existing hospital area. Construction will be done in phases in such a way that the hospital can remain in operation without the need for moving to temporary locations.

"Our fine-tuned project management and operating models make it possible to implement such a large and especially demanding hospital project. The guiding principle behind the energy-efficiency of the building, in line with the Smart Hospital concept, is the user-centred and need-centred," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Division Finland of Caverion.

An energy-efficient smart hospital

The design of the hospital places a heavy emphasis on efficient and safe care, ease of access, pleasantness and rehabilitation. The structural and technical solutions support the shared use of the premises between the various units and adaptability to future needs. Smart control systems of building systems will be used in the building, as will integrated security and communications technology, storage automation and localisation. In keeping with the Smart Hospital concept, for example ventilation, heating and lighting are designed and implemented so as to meet the needs of hospital users, and the technology used will be controlled using localisation data and other means.

The building project is the largest public construction project in Kainuu, and will in the coming years employ tens of subcontractors and equipment and materials deliveries.

The alliance model promoted cooperation

The central principle of the alliance model that has been chosen for implementation is to work together to ensure the success of the project. All the design and implementation solutions will be decided on unanimously with the best interests of the project in mind and in line with the quality and budgeting targets. In accordance with the incentive system of the alliance model, bonuses will be given for excellent results but the sanctions for unmet targets will be shared equally.

"The hospital is an extremely demanding project and, as the contractor and designers, we are responsible for ensuring that the client gets value for money. Major changes are underway in the construction sector, in an increasingly customer-centred direction, and we want to be at the forefront of these changes," say the leaders of the Kainua alliance: Tuomas Särkilahti of Skanska, Ville Tamminen of Caverion and Markku Varis of Sweco.

