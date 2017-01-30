Skanska Builds new Hospital in Kainuu, Finland, for EUR 69M, About SEK 670M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska has signed a contract with Kainuu Social and Health Care Joint Authority for the construction of The Kainuu Central Hospital in Kajaani, Finland. The total contract is worth EUR 153 million. Skanska Finland will include its share of the contract, worth EUR 69M, about SEK 670M, in the order bookings for the first quarter of 2017.

The scope of the project is about 46,000 gross square meters, of which around 5 per cent involves basic renovation. Construction is divided into three phases, of which the first comprises the construction of the majority of the new hospital building. The second phase includes renovating the existing hospital emergency care building and the third phase involves demolishing decommissioned sections and finalizing work in outdoor areas.

The hospital is designed to be a patient-oriented care environment emphasizing safety, accessibility, comfort and rehabilitation. The design and construction of the hospital are carried out through an alliance contract. In addition to the client the alliance includes Skanska, Caverion and Sweco. Construction will be carried out so that the current hospital remains in operation without the need for temporary facilities.

Construction will begin in February 2017 and the project is expected to be completed in by the end of 2021.

Skanska Finland is one of the leading construction companies in Finland. The company is active in construction services, residential and commercial premises and public-private partnerships. Construction services include building construction, building services, and civil and environmental construction. The combined sales for Skanska Oy's operations in 2015 were SEK 7.7 billion and the company employed about 2,100 people.

For further information please contact:

Cristina Rinnetie-Uski,

Vice President Marketing and Communications,

Skanska Finland,

Tel +358 40501 9816

Maire Ahopelto,

Director,

Kainuu Social and Health Care Joint Authority,

Ttel +358 44777 3033

Andreas Joons,

Press Officer,

Skanska AB,

Tel +46 (0)10449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-hospital-in-kainuu--finland--for-eur-69m--about-sek-670m,c2176293

The following files are available for download: