STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Axfood invites you to a presentation of the year-end report and interim report for the fourth quarter 2016 at 10:00 am CET on Tuesday February 7. The report will be published at approximately 07:30 am CET on the same day.

Axfood's President and CEO Anders Strålman will present together with CFO Karin Hygrell-Jonsson in a webcast and conference call. The presentation is held in English.

Time: Tuesday February 7, at 10:00 am CET

Venue: webcast and conference call

Telephone numbers:

Sweden:+46 8566426 62

UK: +44 20300898 11

US: +1855753 22 36

You will find the webcast at investor.axfood.se, as well as the report and the presentation.

Welcome to listen in and ask questions!

For further information,contact:

Cecilia Ketels,

Head of Investor Relations Axfood,

Tel: 46 72 23 606 43

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/axfood/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-axfood-s-year-end-report-2016,c2176323

The following files are available for download: