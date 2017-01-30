sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to the Presentation of Axfood's Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Axfood invites you to a presentation of the year-end report and interim report for the fourth quarter 2016 at 10:00 am CET on Tuesday February 7. The report will be published at approximately 07:30 am CET on the same day.

Axfood's President and CEO Anders Strålman will present together with CFO Karin Hygrell-Jonsson in a webcast and conference call. The presentation is held in English.

Time: Tuesday February 7, at 10:00 am CET

Venue: webcast and conference call

Telephone numbers:
Sweden:+46 8566426 62
UK: +44 20300898 11
US: +1855753 22 36

You will find the webcast at investor.axfood.se, as well as the report and the presentation.

Welcome to listen in and ask questions!

For further information,contact:

Cecilia Ketels,
Head of Investor Relations Axfood,
Tel: 46 72 23 606 43

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/axfood/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-axfood-s-year-end-report-2016,c2176323

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1306/2176323/620815.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire