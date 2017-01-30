UNIFI-IX Joins Telehouse Carrier-Interconnect

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telehouse, a leading global provider of data centre services, announces today that it has been selected by UNIFI-IX a new internet exchange, to host its services including an exclusive launch offer available immediately across the London Docklands campus.

UNIFI-IX was established in 2016 with the objective of creating a global network, enabling the exchange of traffic to be either local or global with a single port of entry to the exchange. Alternatively, members can create private VLAN's across the network regardless of geographical location. UNIFI-IX is the latest connectivity provider to join Telehouse Carrier-Interconnect, which comprises of more than 750 Carriers, Mobile providers, Internet Exchanges and broadband providers.

Tom Sanders, Managing Director of UNIFI-IX commented, "Our new infrastructure will significantly reduce the number of steps needed to interconnect major cloud, internet and content services. This will provide a huge benefit to consumers, who will see an improvement in the performance of their online applications. Telehouse was the obvious partner for us as they are at the heart of the London digital hub; it was paramount to be included.

Tom continues "Some of the companies we are talking to already have networks of private circuits interconnecting with multiple international destinations. We offer more extensive connectivity on a single integrated network, guaranteed speeds, and our market and technical analysis shows that companies choosing to interconnect with us will make cost savings of between 20 and 70 percent, depending on the profile of their network."

UNIFI-IX is offering the first 50 ports to the exchange free of charge, and with ambitious growth plans over the next 18 months the network will expand to Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Michelle Reid, Sales and Marketing Director of Telehouse states, "We are delighted to welcome UNIFI-IX to Telehouse Carrier-Interconnect, our London Docklands campus is one of the most connected in the world and we are well positioned to support their future growth with our latest data centre, Telehouse North Two."

Telehouse Carrier-Interconnect is just one aspect of Telehouse Interconnect, which brings together more than 3,000 business partners such as Cloud, Mobile and Content providers, Enterprises and Financial services companies. This firmly establishes the Telehouse Interconnect as the home of the connected world, and a unique place to create business opportunities, now and in the future.

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989. It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.

About UNIFI-IX

UNIFI-IX was established in England in 2016 to create a global network enabling lower cost exchange of global and local data traffic. Its network currently connects to four data centres in London, one in Birmingham, one in Manchester and two in Dublin. It is currently building its network to connect Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. Its customers will be able to peer with one another on the network and benefit from reduced bandwidth costs, reduced latency and reduced costs of transit.

