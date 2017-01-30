Patient Temperature Management Market Worth $4.5 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpatient temperature management marketis anticipated to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing number of surgical procedures is expected to have a huge impact on the demand for temperature management products. For instance, open heart surgeries require maintenance of patients' temperature through blood cooling and, thereby, reducing the risk for perioperative and postoperative surgical complications.

Currently, the number of cardiac surgeries being undertaken is rapidly increasing owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiovascular diseases. This has resulted in increased need for patient temperature management in order to restrict adverse effects on brain. Moreover, while treatment of cancer patients, patient warming systems are used along with chemotherapy and radiation therapy for more effective results. In addition, increasing number of childbirth has also given rise to additional demand for temperature management devices in order to control temperature in neonatal care.

Furthermore, technological advancements have expanded the temperature management product portfolio of companies through the introduction of warming and cooling blankets, surface pads, and cooling caps.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Patient warming systems dominated the market in 2015 due to rising need for temperature management devices for patients requiring general anesthesia for surgery.

Patient cooling systems are expected to show a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to technological advancements like surface cooling pads and blankets

Surgery segment held the largest market share in 2015 due to rising number of surgeries and updated guidelines released by the government to address the issues related to patient's temperature management during open heart surgery

North America contributed toward the largest revenue in 2015 owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced temperature management products

contributed toward the largest revenue in 2015 owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced temperature management products Asia Pacific is projected to witness an attractive CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to increasing prevalence of cancer and heart attack

is projected to witness an attractive CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to increasing prevalence of cancer and heart attack Some of the key companies for the market include ZOLL Medical Corporation; Stryker Corporation; Medtronic, Inc.; Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC; Geratherm Medical AG; Bard Medical, Inc.; 3M Company; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Inditherm Plc; The 37Company; and Atom Medical Corporation

In 2014, Medtronic acquired Covidien plc in order to enter the temperature management business

Grand View Research has segmented the patient temperature management market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Patient Temperature Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Patient Warming Systems Conventional Warming Systems Surface Warming Systems Intravascular Warming Systems Patient Cooling Systems Conventional Cooling Systems Surface Cooling Systems Intravascular Cooling Systems

Patient Temperature Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Surgery Cardiology Pediatrics Neurology Others

Patient Temperature Management End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Operating Room Neonatal ICU Emergency Room ICUs Others

Patient Temperature Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



