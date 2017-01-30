

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in January to its strongest level in ten months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 103.4 in January from 102.8 in the previous month.



This was the highest score since March 2015, when it marked the same reading of 103.4.



Among components, industry, construction and services confidence all improved in January, while the morale for retail trade dropped slightly.



Data also revealed that the consumer confidence index weakened to -7.5 in January from -5.0 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX