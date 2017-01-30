sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2017 | 11:43
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Information to the Bondholders in FOE05

OSLO, Norway, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Fred. Olsen Energy ASA on 26 January 2017 concerning the approval by the bondholders' meeting in FOE05.

Attached is information on the record date and partial redemption of bonds.

Contact person:

Hjalmar Krogseth Moe,
CFO,
Tel: +47-22-34-12-49

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1794/2176372/968b2f1924285ddf.pdf

NT 30012017


