- Showcasing FINEOS AdminSuite, the only cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced it will be a diamond sponsor of the 2017 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar in Orlando, Florida from 1-2 February. The seminar provides a forum for LIMRA member insurance companies and technology service providers to participate in open discussion on how to cohesively work together and define better outcomes. The theme for this year's conference is "Looking Beyond Tomorrow".

FINEOS will present and demo the FINEOS AdminSuite, a cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance. FINEOS is also the sponsor for the Hot Topics Roundtable discussion event and the team will be on-site and available for meetings and briefings throughout.

The FINEOS AdminSuite includes FINEOS Policy, FINEOS Billing, FINEOS Claims, and FINEOS Absence Management. Each component can be deployed standalone within an insurer's existing application environment, or as part of a complete end-to-end suite solution leveraging shared comprehensive customer data and process management inherent to the FINEOS Digital Platform.

FINEOS is a global leader in insurance software with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has over 30,000 licenced users globally.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, the FINEOS AdminSuite, is based on the FINEOS Digital Platform, which can be hosted in the cloud or on premise. The FINEOS AdminSuite will deliver a full service Policy, Billing and Claims software solution providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary and Individual Policy administration on a single platform while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative solutions to a global market and has customers, employees and established bases in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005483/en/

Contacts:

FINEOS Corporation

Susanne Ryan

VP, Marketing

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.ryan@FINEOS.com