

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence strengthened in January, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed Monday.



The economic confidence index rose to 108.2 in January from 107.8 in December. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 107.8.



The mildly positive developments in euro-area sentiment resulted from improvements in industry, services and consumer confidence which outweighed decreases in retail trade and construction confidence.



The industrial sentiment index climbed to 0.8 from 0.0 in December. The score was seen at 0.1. Likewise, the services confidence index improved to 13.5 from 13.1 in the prior month.



The consumer sentiment index came in at -4.7 versus -5.1 a month ago. The flash score was -4.9.



Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence index dropped to 2.4 from 3.5. Likewise, the construction sentiment index fell to -12.8 from -12.1 in the prior month.



Another survey from the European Commission showed that the business confidence index held steady at 0.77 in January.



