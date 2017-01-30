Three International Plans to Enjoy the Big Game Like a Quarterback

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Big Game is the most famous final of a sports competition around the world and is beating all the records of audience with astronomical figures year after year. This day is no longer just a sports tournament; it is a full show with billions of potential viewers from the five continents. Have you ever thought of enjoying this day in a different way? We propose 3 activities for you to enjoy this event: Punta Cana, Lisbon or London - you choose!

For American football fans, one of the most desired nights of the year is the Big Game. In this 51st edition, the organization will try to build on the success of the past few years. In Brazil, for example, the audience increased 800% in the four past editions! This comes to confirm that American football is positioning itself as one of Brazil's favorite sports. Do you want to live this day in a very special way?

You deserve to enjoy the Big Game in another country. Shake it up a little, make it different. This summer, move away from Brazil and fly to the impressive Dominican Republic. The Caribbean is the best option to live this special day in an idyllic setting. The resorts Barceló Bávaro Beach and Barceló Bávaro Palace, for example, are preparing lots of activities for celebrating the Big Game night like you have never seen before.

In the other hand, if you are planning to visit Europe this summer, please note that London and Lisbon are two ideal locations to live the Big Game like never before. The UK capital, London, will prepare an incredible party in the famous pub 'The Social' with burgers, DJs and, obviously, a giant screen so you will not miss anything! In addition, with your visit you will contribute with a charitable cause.

And in Portugal, the American restaurant chain Hard Rock Cafe in Lisbon is preparing a delicious menu with typical American dishes. You could eat like a real American while enjoying the most famous final of a sports competition around the world, which this year takes place in Houston, Texas.

Have you decided yet? Enjoy the Big Game like a quarterback this season!

