Increases size of authorization; extends through May 2018

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today said its Board of Directors has approved modification of the company's previously announced August 2016 share repurchase authorization.

In a regularly scheduled meeting, the Board agreed to increase the size of the company's August 2016 share repurchase authorization from up to $1.5 billion to up to $2.25 billion of IHS Markit common shares, and to extend the termination date of the authorization from November 30, 2017 to May 31, 2018.

"This modification adds flexibility to our share repurchase in meeting our previously communicated commitment of purchasing $1.2 billion of IHS Market common shares in 2017 and $1.0 billion of the shares in 2018," said Jerre Stead, IHS Markit chairman and CEO. "We remain focused and confident in our strategy of delivering long-term profitable growth and value to our shareholders."

IHS Markit is authorized to repurchase its common shares on the open market from time to time, in privately negotiated transactions, or through accelerated repurchase agreements, subject to availability of common shares, price, market conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable regulatory requirements, at management's discretion. The program does not obligate the company to repurchase any set dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time without prior notice. The authorization will be funded using the company's existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and future cash flows, or through the incurrence of short- or long-term indebtedness, at management's discretion.

