AkzoNobel NV: AkzoNobel share repurchase (January 23, 2017 - January 27, 2017)

January 30, 2017

AkzoNobel has repurchased 205,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 23, 2017 up to and including January 27, 2017, at an average price of €63.51 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €13.04 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on December 12, 2016. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 684,000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €41.92 million.

The purpose of the program is to neutralize the dilutive effect of stock dividends paid in 2016.

For more information, visit https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview (https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview)

AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately 45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by what we do.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address key issues such as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our website: www.akzonobel.com (http://www.akzonobel.com).



