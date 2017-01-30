

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer prices ceased its declining trend in December, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



The overall producer price index rose 5.1 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month. It was the first increase since July 2014.



The increase in December was largely caused by a 13.2 percent surge in prices of energy goods.



Producer prices in the domestic market climbed 2.9 percent annually in December and those in the foreign market grew notably by 12.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 3.3 percent from November, when it declined by 0.8 percent.



For the whole year 2016, overall producer prices dipped 5.7 percent as compared to the preceding year.



