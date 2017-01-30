Viking Line to be Platinum Partner for the Four-masted Barque Pommern

WASHINGTON, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The four-masted barque Pommern is an impressive sight, moored in the West Harbour of Mariehamn in the Åland Islands, Finland. The vessel was closed to visitors in September 2016, when extensive renovation work got under way. The work entails a brand-new deck, a dock around the vessel and brand-new on-board experiences for visitors. Viking Line has chosen to support the project with a 150,000 euro donation, which means the company will be the project's largest sponsor, or Platinum Partner.

"When tourists are asked what they know about Åland, they often mention the Pommern. We consider the restoration of the vessel to be a signature project for Åland's entire tourism industry. The Pommern's operations are very dear to us, and the fact that she is also moored in the same harbour that we serve adds another positive dimension. She is the first thing our passengers see of Åland," says Jan Hanses, President and CEO of Viking Line.

The Pommern to reopen to the public in 2018

The vessel is moored next to the Åland Maritime Museum, which had its official reopening in April 2012 after having been closed for a major renovation and extension. In May 2016, the Åland Maritime Museum was named Finnish Museum of the Year by the Finnish Museums Association.

The Pommern will reopen to the public in 2018 with the conceptThe Pommern - 100 days under sail. The exhibition will bring the vessel to life and highlight the crew's own stories. It will be an exciting experience, enabling visitors to discover and experience the history of the Pommern with all their senses. Revolutionary light and sound technology will enhance the authenticity of the Pommern, allowing visitors to get closer to its history than ever before. Changing weather conditions - from calm seas to a fresh breeze to a storm - can be staged using advanced technology. With this new concept, the Pommern will be at the forefront of the world's historical vessels.

"It means so incredibly much to us that Viking Line has chosen to be our Platinum Partner. This enables us to achieve our high ambitions for the new visitor experience on board the Pommern. Viking Line is a major player in both maritime transport and tourism. With their commitment, Viking Line demonstrates that they believe in us and our project. This spurs us on in our continued work," says Hanna Hagmark-Cooper, director of the Åland Maritime Museum.

The Åland Maritime Museum Foundation is responsible for all care and maintenance of the Pommern.

