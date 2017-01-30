sprite-preloader
SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of the preliminary accounts 2016

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the preliminary annual accounts 2016. 

Time:      Wednesday 8th of February 2017 at 8:15 am CET

Place:     SpareBank 1 Markets' lokaler i Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentation will be made by CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal.

The presentation will also be made available via webcast. You will find the link in the Investor Relations-tab on www.smn.no.

For registration: http://bit.ly/2jJnDy7 (http://bit.ly/2jJnDy7)

Please note that the full results will be published on the 7th of February.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank will present their preliminary accounts at the same location at 9:15 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



