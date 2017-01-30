

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $669.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $693.5 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $6.48 billion. This was up from $6.16 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $669.7 Mln. vs. $693.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX