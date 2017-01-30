sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2017 | 12:27
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 27 January 2017 were:

298.28p  Capital only (undiluted)
298.28p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
299.13p  Including current year income (undiluted)
299.13p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017,
the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

