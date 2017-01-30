SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- For the past couple of years, natural gas processors have been largely in survival mode, with budgets restrained to only necessary inspection and maintenance work, according to Shane Mullins, Industrial Info vice president of product development for energy markets. But with the natural gas liquids (NGL) barrel price at a two-year high and more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand on the way from overseas users and the U.S. petrochemical sector, better margins will allow some purse strings to open up in 2017, he said at Industrial Info's recent 2017 Industrial Market Outlook for 2017 in Houston, Texas.

