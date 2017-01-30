Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Worth $13.1 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thestructural biology & molecular modeling techniques marketis expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. An unprecedented rise in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles has led to an upsurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, which is presumed to propel the structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing drug resistance coupled with the high drug attrition rate is engendering the requirement for extensive R&D activities, which is presumed to boost the adoption of structural biology & molecular modeling techniques in the drug discovery and development process. This is expected to serve as an efficient approach in fast tracking the development of drugs with high potency.

The heightening demand for molecular modeling techniques is predominantly attributable to the significant cost reduction enabled. This is due to the fact that prediction software identifies possible adverse reactions and determines drug efficacy and toxicity in the pre-clinical stages, thereby reducing the probability of drug failure at the later stages. Consequentially, the aforementioned factors serve as prominent reasons responsible for the widened market demand.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

SaaS & standalone modeling held the largest share of the tools segment in 2015 owing to extensive utilization of computer-assisted structuring and modeling techniques in R&D

The drug discovery segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR owing to continual introduction of software modifications with focus on enhanced drug designing aimed to accelerate the process in identifying novel therapeutic agents

In 2015, North America dominated the global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market owing to the presence of a wide number of established pharmaceutical companies extensively involved in the commercialization of in silico tools to promote their usage

dominated the global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market owing to the presence of a wide number of established pharmaceutical companies extensively involved in the commercialization of in silico tools to promote their usage Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR owing to favorable government initiatives supporting research activities and the increasing trend of outsourcing drug development by the developed economies

is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR owing to favorable government initiatives supporting research activities and the increasing trend of outsourcing drug development by the developed economies The key participants are employing clinical and research collaborative strategies promoting the adoption of structural prediction software and databases to gain a competitive advantage

Grand View Research has segmented the structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market on the basis of tools, applications, and region:

Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) SaaS & standalone modeling Homology modeling Threading Molecular dynamics Ab Initio Hybrid Others Visualization & analysis Databases Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Drug development Drug discovery Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



