

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ended December, and at an accelerated pace than in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.3 percent rise in the third quarter.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate expansion was also 0.8 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy grew at a faster pace of 1.6 percent in the December quarter, after a 0.3 percent increase in the September quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual GDP growth quickened to 2.1 percent from 0.3 percent in the preceding quarter.



A more detailed press release on the precise value and changes of the GDP during the 4th quarter of 2016 will be available on 28th February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX