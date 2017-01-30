PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 400.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 391.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 396.67p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---