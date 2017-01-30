Thomas Texier Named Managing Director, R.J. O'Brien Limited

Company and Industry Veteran to Lead UK Affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates

CHICAGOand LONDON, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the promotion of Thomas Texier to the new role of Managing Director of its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited).

Texier, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of RJO Limited since the Chicago-based parent firm acquired The Kyte Group Limited in March 2015, has more than 20 years of management experience in the industry, including 13 years at Kyte and five at Societe Generale.

Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "I've spent extensive time over the past six months in our London office with the goal of ensuring that we create the optimal organizational structure to grow the UK business while aligning it closely with our corporate structure and culture in the United States. Thomas has done an outstanding job as COO of RJO Limited, and he has a great appreciation for what makes RJO so special. He will lead the charge in driving our growth, spearheading the talented team in the UK and continuing to leverage the tremendous technology we have built, acquired and customized for the benefit of RJO clients."

Reporting to Texier will be the following RJO Limited executives: Mark Trafeli, General Counsel; Stefan Giemza, Director of Compliance; Adam Solomons, Executive Director and Chief Customer Officer; Adrian Marrocco, Chief Financial Officer; John Martin, Director of Operations; and Devinder Harry, Chief Information Officer.

Texier said: "I am delighted to help RJO fulfill our goals of regional expansion and increased product offerings. The integration of Kyte into RJO was not only smooth but monumental in terms of the new capabilities we could offer clients. We are excited to take these synergies to the next level with an operation that is now an integral part of the RJO offering globally."

Texier earned a master's degree in Business from Kedge Business School in Bordeaux, France.

In December, RJO Limited won the award for "Best FCM - Technology" at the CTA Intelligence European Services Awards 2016, after earning the title of "Best FCM - Innovation" for 2015. RJO's UK affiliate also won the Editor's Choice Award at the 2015 FOW International Awards, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions.

About R.J. O'Brien Limited

R.J. O'Brien Limited(RJOL) provides clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJOL offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and direct market access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide. Proximity and colocation services are also provided by RJOL. RJO Limited is a UK affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/363183/r_j__obrien___associates_logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-texier-named-managing-director-rj-obrien-limited-300398437.html