Hill-Rom Enhances Surgical Solutions Portfolio with Launch of New Mobile Surgical Table

PUCHHEIM, Germany, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In response to hospitals' need to equipoperating rooms with quality medical devices at a reasonable cost, Hill-Rom designed and developed the new TruSystem' 3000 Mobile Operating Table. The introduction of this surgical table enhances the Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions product portfolio by providing a cost-effective, reliable and flexible operating table.

The TruSystem' 3000 Mobile Operating Table is now available in most countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Shipments began in late 2016 with deliveries to Thailand.

"The TruSystem 3000 Mobile Operating Table is a universal table that is suitable for various surgical disciplines," said Dr. Dirk Ehlers, president of Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions. "It can be customized for different surgical procedures due to Hill-Rom's broad range of available patient positioning components and accessories, addressing hospitals' needs for higher patient acquisition and case numbers, while maintaining safety and efficiency."

The new TruSystem' 3000 Mobile Operating Table features ergonomic handling, long-term reliability and patient safety. All additional components, such as head sections, leg sections, arm supports and anesthesia frames are easy to attach and dismantle through an intuitive, easy-to-use, coupling system. The user interfaces are consistent in design, using easily recognizable icons, colors and symbols to ensure simplicity, efficiency and safety. In addition, the backlit display of the remote control enhances ease of use and safety in low-light surgical environments. The table can bear weight up to 270 kg, which covers a broad variety of individual patient and surgical needs.

"Our ideas for this table did not stop at the ergonomic and safe handling in day-to-day clinical use. We also made this table very easy to service to ensure long-term performance and reduce maintenance cost as well as keep disruption of the OR schedule to a minimum," said Dr. Ehlers.

Hill-Rom(NYSE: HRC) is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, andRespiratory Health. Around the world,Hill-Rom'speople, products, and programs work towards one mission: Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Visitwww.hill-rom.com or www.trumpfmedical.com for more information.

