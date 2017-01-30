

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth eased at the end of the year, after accelerating sharply in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than November's 4.5 percent climb. The rate of increase in November was the fastest since October 2015.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products expanded 7.2 percent annually in December, while those of food products declined by 6.3 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent from November, when it gained by 0.5 percent.



For the whole year 2016, total retail trade advanced 1.9 percent as compared to 2015.



