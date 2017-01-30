Global Healthcare CRM Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Growing Number of Infrastructural Transitions and Restructuring of Healthcare Databases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare CRM Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $17.4 billion by 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing number of infrastructural transitions and restructuring of healthcare databases, increasing use of technology by healthcare facilities, proactive contribution of patients in care delivery models and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on Technology the market is categorized into predictive CRM, cloud based-CRM, mobile CRM, collaborative CRM and social CRM.



Based on Product the market is segmented into referral, individual and individual & referral.



Based on Application the market is segmented into case coordination, relationship management, case management, community outreach and other applications. Case Coordination is further sub segmented into Pre-Authorizations / Eligibility, Patient information Management and Referrals. Case Management is further sub segmented into chronic disease management and clinical trials relationship management. Community outreach is further sub segmented into financial donor management, community health education and services outreach/promotion.



As per End User the market is segmented into providers, life sciences companies, payers and other end users.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Healthcare CRM Market, By Technology



5 Healthcare CRM Market, By Product



6 Healthcare CRM Market, By Application



7 Healthcare CRM Market, By End User



8 Healthcare CRM Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



- SAP

- Veeva Systems

- Salesforce.com

- Oracle

- IBM

- Cerner

- Lawson and Verint Systems

- Nice systems

- NetSuite

- Microsoft

- Amdocs Ltd.

- Siemens Healthcare

- Accenture

- Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

- AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

- Talisma



