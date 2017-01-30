Multiple Sclerosis Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017-2027: Overview of the Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Multiple Sclerosis Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Multiple Sclerosis across 18 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Turkey, Australia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, India, China) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) (also known as disseminated sclerosis) is a chronic, inflammatory demyelinating immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system (CNS). MS is characterised by the formation of lesions in the central nervous system, the destruction of the myelin sheath (insulation surrounding the nerve fibres of the CNS) and inflammation. Patients can exhibit a broad range of signs and symptoms associated with neural damage and dysfunction.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Multiple Sclerosis have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Multiple Sclerosis include:

- Osteoporosis

- Osteopenia

- Diabetes

- Hyperlipidaemia

- Hypertension

- Uveitis

- Muscle stiffness or spasms

- Paralysis (typically of the legs)

- Problems with the bladder/bowel/sexual function

- Mental changes (forgetfulness/mood swings)

- Depression

- Epilepsy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for Multiple Sclerosis



10. Features of Multiple Sclerosis patients



11. Comorbidities in Multiple Sclerosis patients



12. Abbreviations used in the report



13. Patient-Based Offering



14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



15. References



16. Appendix



