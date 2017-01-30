Leukaemia Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017 - 10 Year Forecasts to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report provides the current incidence population for Leukaemia across 18 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Turkey, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Leukaemia refers to a group of cancers which originate in the bone marrow; they result in the overproduction of abnormal white blood cells. This limits the bone marrows ability to produce normal and fully mature white blood cells. Leukaemia classification is based on the speed of disease progression and the type of cells involved.
The main subtypes are myeloid and monocytic, lymphoid or other; these can then be further subdivided into groups such as 'Acute' or 'Chronic'. Acute and chronic refer to the speed of disease progression. Whereas, myeloid, monocytic and lymphoid refer to the cell type affected.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Leukaemia have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Leukaemia include:
- Haemolytic Anaemia
- Diabetes
- Frequent infections
- Headaches
- Cachexia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Cause of the Disease
3. Risk Factors & Prevention
4. Diagnosis of the Disease
5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
7. Key comorbid features associated with the disease
8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers
9. Top-line Incidence for Leukaemia
10. Type of Leukaemia
11. Lymphocytic Leukaemia
12. Myeloid & Monocytic Leukaemia
13. Other Types of Leukaemia
14. Treatment Rates
15. Abbreviations used in the report
16. Patient-Based Offering
17. Online Pricing Data and Platforms
18. References
19. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwk6hb/leukaemia
