Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Agreements Analysis 2010-2016: M&A Deals Entered into by the World's Biopharma Companies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016" report to their offering.

The Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report provides details of the latest merger and acquisition (M&A) agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and other lifescience sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of M&A agreements from 2010 to 2016.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter M&A deals. The majority of deals are acquisitions whereby the acquirer acquires the target company in a cash and/or equity transaction.

This report focuses on M&A between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, big biotech-big biotech, big biotech - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.

Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 provides the reader with the following key benefits:



In-depth understanding of M&A deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of M&A agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 2,200 actual M&A deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual M&A deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a M&A agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Industry sector



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Trends in M&A dealmaking



Chapter 3 Overview of M&A deal structure



Chapter 4 Leading M&A deals



Chapter 5 Top 50 most active M&A dealmakers



Chapter 6 M&A contract directory 2010- 2016



