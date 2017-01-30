sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2017 | 13:11
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Agreements Analysis 2010-2016: M&A Deals Entered into by the World's Biopharma Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016" report to their offering.

The Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report provides details of the latest merger and acquisition (M&A) agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and other lifescience sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of M&A agreements from 2010 to 2016.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter M&A deals. The majority of deals are acquisitions whereby the acquirer acquires the target company in a cash and/or equity transaction.

This report focuses on M&A between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, big biotech-big biotech, big biotech - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.

Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of M&A deal trends since 2010
  • Analysis of the structure of M&A agreements with numerous real life case studies
  • Comprehensive access to over 2,200 actual M&A deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
  • Detailed access to actual M&A deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies
  • Insight into the terms included in a M&A agreement, together with real world clause examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Industry sector

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Trends in M&A dealmaking

Chapter 3 Overview of M&A deal structure

Chapter 4 Leading M&A deals

Chapter 5 Top 50 most active M&A dealmakers

Chapter 6 M&A contract directory 2010- 2016

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btz7wj/global_merger_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire