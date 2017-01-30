Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Agreements Analysis 2010-2016: M&A Deals Entered into by the World's Biopharma Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016" report to their offering.
The Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report provides details of the latest merger and acquisition (M&A) agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and other lifescience sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of M&A agreements from 2010 to 2016.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter M&A deals. The majority of deals are acquisitions whereby the acquirer acquires the target company in a cash and/or equity transaction.
This report focuses on M&A between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, big biotech-big biotech, big biotech - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.
Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of M&A deal trends since 2010
- Analysis of the structure of M&A agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Comprehensive access to over 2,200 actual M&A deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Detailed access to actual M&A deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies
- Insight into the terms included in a M&A agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Industry sector
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in M&A dealmaking
Chapter 3 Overview of M&A deal structure
Chapter 4 Leading M&A deals
Chapter 5 Top 50 most active M&A dealmakers
Chapter 6 M&A contract directory 2010- 2016
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btz7wj/global_merger_and
