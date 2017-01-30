Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Distribution Partnering Terms and Deals Agreements Analysis 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report provides details of the latest distribution agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to distribute the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure distribution deals whereby the products originator takes on a distribution partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,400 distribution deals announced since 2010 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 includes:

Trends in distribution dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of distribution deal structure

Case studies of real-life distribution deals

Access to over 2,400 distribution deals documents

The leading distribution deals by value since 2010

Most active distribution dealmakers since 2010

The leading distribution partnering resources

In Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Introduction

2 Trends in distribution dealmaking

3 Overview of distribution deal structure

4 Leading distribution deals

5 Top 50 most active distribution dealmakers

6 Distribution deals including contracts directory

