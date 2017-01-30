sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,30 Euro		+0,975
+0,86 %
WKN: 896133 ISIN: US45337C1027 Ticker-Symbol: ICY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,63
115,17
13:28
114,05
115,22
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC4,225-0,73 %
INCYTE CORPORATION114,30+0,86 %