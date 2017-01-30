Full speaker programme announced; 30% discount to NHS staff using code DHTSNH30

Speakers at the Digital Health Technology Show will explain how technology has the power to transform the NHS, saving the UK's public health service billions and improving patient care.

The event is a new launch for 2017, taking place on 7-8 March at ExCeL in London. It is co-located with the Wearable Technology Show, IOT Connect, Smart Home Show and Augmented Reality and VR 2017 and the MXR Summit.

Delegates will have access to over 30 thought-provoking conference sessions in the Digital Health Keynote and Health 2.0 Innovation theatres. They will also be granted an exclusive sneak peek at some of the hottest innovation about to break into the industry on Wednesday afternoon in the Product Demo Showcase.

In the Digital Health Keynote Theatre, attendees will learn from healthcare leaders and digital transformers, as well as hear from innovation and healthcare partners involved in the NHS Test Bed Programme how interconnected devices such as wearable monitors and data analysis will help patients to stay well and out of hospital.

The Heath 2.0 Innovation Theatre will showcase the latest innovators working within preventative healthcare and delegates will hear from some of the leading companies in technology who are disrupting medical provision, including sensor companies, wearable devices, app developers and cloud based solutions.

The event's keynote speakers are listed below. The full conference programme can be viewed at http://www.digitalhealthtechshow.com/home:

Juliet Bauer, Director of Digital Experience, NHS England

Rachel Murphy, Digital Delivery Director, NHS Digital

Indra Joshi, Clinical Lead Digital Urgent Emergency Care NHS England Clinical Director, HealthTech Women

Clinical Director, HealthTech Women John Bernard, EMEA Marketing Director, Dexcom (producer of revolutionary glucose monitoring device to tackle diabetes)

(producer of revolutionary glucose monitoring device to tackle diabetes) Alex Butler, Managing Director, The EarthWorks

Managing Director, Bill Bunting, Co-Founder, Aloha Health

Damien Marmion, Chief Operating Officer Global Business Line Health Deputy CEO, AXA Global Life

Dr Junaid Bajwa, Director of Healthcare Services, MSD

"Healthcare faces many challenges in 2017 and many of these challenges will be answered through the practical application of technology focused on improving clinical outcomes and provision of care through evidence based and validated solutions," said John Weir, COO, Digital Health Technology Show.

"Attendees at The Digital Health Technology Show will discover what the future of healthcare will look like and learn about the latest disruptive technology transforming the medical sector."

Running alongside the conference is The Digital Health Technology Show expo highlighting the industry innovators to keep an eye on, including UK launches from e-Senses, SimforHealth and ActivBody

e-Senses

Straight from CES, e-Senses presents the UK launch of the Helios smart ring: a personal vitamin D coach, sunlight coach, and daylight coach that allows users to track vitamin D from sunlight and always be protected against UV radiation.

SimforHealth

UK launch of its virtual educational solution (voted top-four ehealth innovation at this year's CES). Based on HTC Vive™, it is a virtual clinical case in pneumology and demonstrates the potential of digital simulation for healthcare training. See more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjOty7dA4Mc

ActivBody

Unveiling the UK preview of Activ5, a wireless-enabled, handheld isometric-based strength training device which, along with the Activ5 Companion App, coaches users through five-minute full body workouts and measures data such as strength, precision and other personal metrics.

Proximie

Proximie is a revolutionary application transforming the way surgeons work and teach. Through an interactive AR platform, Proximie enables surgical support to be seamlessly provided from anywhere in the world. Specialist skills are virtually transported to your side resulting in better patient care, reduced costs and a highly engaging training experience.

Touch Surgery

Touch Surgery is a technology platform that enables global surgery, bringing AR into the OR allowing surgeons to practice surgery in a virtual operating room on a virtual patient, with the aim of improving access to high quality surgical care globally. Founded by surgeons, Touch Surgery has an academically validated platform with a community of over 1.5 million global users.

Activinsights

Showcasing the Activinsights Band a low risk, cost-effective diagnostic and management intervention tool designed for healthcare professionals.

Aparito

Developer of wearable devices that enable remote monitoring of patients to deliver a broad range of benefits, including avoiding time-consuming hospital visits to see clinicians.

BeWell

BeWell Innovations is a fast-growing Belgian MedTech company specialising in connected medical technology for tele-monitoring and patient self-testing, including the WellPoint self-testing kiosk, which enables patients to measure their own vital health indicators at the point of care, and Well@Home, which allows physicians to remotely monitor patients with chronic disease through at-home self-testing.

DataArt

DataArt is a global technology consultancy that designs, develops and supports unique software solutions, helping clients take their businesses forward.

Firstbeat

Firstbeat is the leading provider of physiological analytics for sports and well-being, transforming heartbeat data into personalised information on exercise, stress and recovery.

Metadata Consulting

An information systems consultancy based in the UK and specialising in data quality assurance.

PulseOn

PulseOn provides high quality optical heart rate solutions.

Vitir

Vitir provides solutions for connecting eHealth/mHealth, metering and environmental control in the same system. Potentially millions of devices can be connected to MergeRF technology within segments Welfare technology, Smart Buildings and Smart Homes, Smart Communities and Smart Cities and general IoT.

AXA

The world's leading insurance brand and sponsor of the Keynote Theatre.

Bittium

Bittium provides innovative design and R&D services for customers with prerequisites to develop unique, purpose-built wearables and IoT devices.

For more information: http://www.digitalhealthtechshow.com/home /@healthtechshow

Press can register for the show at http://www.digitalhealthtechshow.com/press-registration

Registration is open now at https://edp.circdata-solutions.co.uk/RFG/publish/DHTS17/simplereg.aspx

About Digital Health Technology Show

Launching in 2017, The Digital Health Technology Show is the biggest show in Europe for disruptive technology and takes place 7-8 March at ExCeL in London.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005537/en/

Contacts:

Media:

BIGTOP

Charlie Le Rougetel

07736 330676

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk