11,117 Euro		-0,091
-0,81 %
WKN: 911244 ISIN: SE0000427361 Ticker-Symbol: NDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
30.01.2017 | 13:42
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

Nordea Kredit - Company announcement no 12, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab, Financial calendar 2017





26 january

Year-end Report 2016



During week 7

Annual Report 2016



28 February

Annual General Meeting



20 July

Half-year Report 2017

Contact:

Terese Dissing,
CFO,
Telephone +45 61 22 45 45

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no-12--2017,c2176468

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2176468/976bf2cdbbef22ec.pdf

Financial calendar 2017 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab


