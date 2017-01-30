Nordea Kredit - Company announcement no 12, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab, Financial calendar 2017
26 january
Year-end Report 2016
During week 7
Annual Report 2016
28 February
Annual General Meeting
20 July
Half-year Report 2017
