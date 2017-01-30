PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Zapproved, Inc., a pioneer in developing cloud"based software for corporate legal departments, today announced results for 2016 that saw strong adoption by corporations of Zapproved's e-discovery software suite. During 2016, Zapproved increased its customer base by more than 60 corporations, of which 30 percent were in the Fortune 500. Ninety four percent of Zapproved's customers are in-house legal teams at corporations or public agencies showcasing the long-term strategic focus on corporate needs using a true cloud architecture.

Zapproved continues to be on the forefront of security by gaining third-party certifications to validate security and data privacy. The company is the first cloud e-discovery software company to become SOC 2 Type 2 certified along with Amazon Web Services, the company's hosting provider, to ensure the integrity of the software system. Zapproved recently extended the SOC 2 Controls to align with the security rules of HIPAA to provide for the protection of electronic protected health information (ePHI). During 2016, Zapproved also self-certified and committed to the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework requirements, and initiated its FedRAMP certification.

"Over the course of the last five years, we have had greater than 99 percent customer retention because we design software that makes our customers productive immediately and that they trust. Because our software is intuitive to use they feel comfortable doing more which is driving a transformation in their e-discovery practices from crisis management to an efficient, routine business process," said Monica Enand, Zapproved CEO and founder.

Zapproved's Z-Discovery suite provides a complete set of software that starts with legal hold notification to review and production. Now in-house legal teams can easily address everyday e-discovery challenges such as internal investigations, HR matters and regulatory compliance, from start to finish, and are able to increase their efficiency and improve their litigation and regulatory response.

"Corporate legal teams are focused on controlling their data security and lowering e-discovery costs which in turn is driving adoption of our broader suite of products. With Zapproved's Z-Discovery suite they can implement a much more secure method for handling extremely sensitive corporate data while concentrating on reviewing the right data, right away," Enand added.

Learn more about how Zapproved can help improve internal e-discovery and compliance processes

About Zapproved, Inc.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore., Zapproved, Inc. is a pioneer in developing cloud"based software for corporate legal departments. The Z"Discovery Platform returns power to in"house corporate legal teams and helps them navigate electronic discovery with minimal risk and cost, and it sets new standards for scalability and intuitive design. The company's flagship product, Legal Hold Pro, is widely adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations and has earned recognition as the Best E"Discovery Legal Hold Product at the 2015 and 2016 Legaltech News Innovation Awards, Best of the National Law Journal 2014 - 2016. Zapproved was recognized in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500, the 2014 Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., and was named as a "vendor to watch" in the 2015 Gartner Magic Quadrant for E"Discovery. Zapproved is EU-US Privacy Shield certified and is SOC2 ® Type 2 certified which validates that Zapproved's systems have controls in place to protect against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

