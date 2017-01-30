Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Enteris BioPharma, Inc. announced today that the companies have entered into a license agreement and initiated an early development agreement to leverage Enteris' proprietary and patented oral peptide and small molecule delivery platform, Peptelligence™, to engineer an oral formulation of a peptide-based injectable therapeutic developed by Ferring.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enteris BioPharma will license to Ferring its oral drug delivery technologies, as well as provide clinical trial finished product, and will receive milestones and royalties based on net sales of the developed product.

The licensing agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals highlights Enteris BioPharma's successful "Feasibility-to-Licensing" strategy involving Peptelligence™, its peptide and small molecule oral drug delivery platform. The technology is currently the subject of several active external development programs and has proven effective over the last decade to enable the safe delivery of peptide-based therapeutics and other molecules with low oral bioavailability.

Joel Tune, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Enteris BioPharma, remarked, "Our agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals exemplifies the opportunity our Peptelligence platform offers in enhancing the market potential of peptide-based therapeutics by enabling the oral delivery of medications that must otherwise be administered by injection. We are excited to work with an industry leader like Ferring Pharmaceuticals to advance the development of an oral peptide-based therapeutic."

Alan Harris, Senior Vice President, R&D Executive Office of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, remarked, "The ability to deliver oral peptides offers Ferring the opportunity to provide additional therapeutic choices to patients. We are impressed with Enteris' proprietary oral delivery technology and look forward to working with them to advance this development program."

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a privately held, New Jersey-based biotechnology company offering innovative formulation solutions built around its proprietary drug delivery technologies. The Company's proprietary oral delivery technology Peptelligence™ has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma has built and is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest™ (oral leuprolide tablet), is a Phase 2a-ready oral peptide, being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology and contract manufacturing capabilities, please visit www.enterisbiopharma.com.

