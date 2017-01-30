During Uncertain Political Times, C-Level Executives Remain Cautiously Optimistic

SKAERBAEK, Denmark, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

-Survey of more than 500 C-Level Executives In Europe and the U.S. Reveals Data Security, Client Retention as Top Priorities

- Conducted by GITNS.com for ChristianSteven Software

In spite of uncertain political and economic times, 91.4 percent of C-level executives are hopeful about the future of technology in their businesses.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462543/PRNE_GITNS_Infographic.jpg )



In a recent survey of more than 500 C-level executives across Europe and the United States, nearly half of top executives are concerned about a disruptive company entering their industry and cutting into their market share. Even more interesting given recent concerns about data security from the retail industry to politics, nearly half of respondents (45.2 percent) do not rank data security as one of their top three business priorities.

"Our study allowed us to take a close look at the business and IT concerns that top executives are focused on, allowing us to provide the best BI reporting," said Christian Ofori-Boateng, CEO of ChristianSteven Software. "We learned that even during these times of political and economic uncertainty and technology, American and European executives are cautiously optimistic. Some fear competition from a new market disruptor or automation, but most are hopeful about the role technology will play in their businesses moving forward."

This survey, conducted by GITNS.com for Christian Steven Software, outlines the results of an international survey of more than 500 C-Level executives revealing the priorities, concerns and expectations for technology that are driving business decisions across industries.

Additional findings from the ChristianSteven Software BI Report include:

- 51.4% of executives surveyed rate gaining or retaining clients as their top business priority for 2017

- Over half of respondents (59.1%) are not concerned that increased automation will threaten their businesses

- 87.5 % of C-level financial service professionals surveyed are hopeful about the future of technology in their business

ChristianSteven Software is a business intelligence software provider based in Charlotte, NC. With more than a decade of experience working with over 1000 CIOs, ChristianSteven Software provides unmatched business intelligence solutions that CIOs need. For more information and findings from the ChristianSteven Software BI Report, click here to view the full report.